Rogers, Augustus

ROGERS, Jr., Augustus C. "AC"



Augustus C. "AC" Rogers, Jr., 86, of Canton, GA, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1936 in Thomaston, GA, where he was raised by his loving grandmother, Molly Rogers, and devoted aunt and uncle, OB and Becky Turner. After graduating from his beloved Georgia Tech in 1959 with a degree in Textile Engineering, he married the love of his life Carolyn Spray, who was attending Grady School of Nursing. During their 63 year marriage, they built a foundation of loving support for each other, their family and friends.



AC was a self-made man, who came from humble roots but was determined to ensure his family had a better life than himself. He traveled the world in support of his vocation, becoming an extremely successful business man, but always returned to the family he loved and to his Georgia roots. AC was a devoted father who shared his love of golf, fishing, football and baseball with both of his children. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a strong, dedicated and loving man. While his immediate family may have been small, his impact was felt by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S Rogers; son, Michael Rogers; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Terry Richards; granddaughter, Alli Richards; sister-in-law, Teresa Spray; niece Xantippi (Kevin) Teska; grandnephew, Xefrem Bergman and grandniece, Xoë Bergman.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the National Parks Conservation Association (https:// https://support.npca.org/page/41642/donate/1), so that others in the future will be able to enjoy the glorious sunrises, spectacular views and cool mountain streams of the Great Smoky Mountains that meant so much to AC.



