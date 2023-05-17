ROGERS, Annie
Annie Mae Wilkins Rogers, age 93, of NW Atlanta, passed Thursday, May 11, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, May 18, 1 PM in our chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held today 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
