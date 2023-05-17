ROGERS, Annie



Annie Mae Wilkins Rogers, age 93, of NW Atlanta, passed Thursday, May 11, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, May 18, 1 PM in our chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held today 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

