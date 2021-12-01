ROESCHER, Charlotte



Charlotte Rice Roescher from Acworth, GA, passed away November 23, 2021, at the age of 85. Charlotte was born in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and grew up in the Mill Village, Avondale, Georgia. She graduated from Avondale High School in 1954. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Frank Alexander Roescher. Her parents, Steave and Mae Rice, siblings Marvin Rice, Donnie Rice and Betty Puckett.



Those left to cherish her memory are her children Chris (Wilma) Daniel, Britt (Christina) Daniel, Stacy Gee. Frank's children Steve (Cathy) Roescher, Michael Roescher, David (Wendy) Roescher, Dorie (David) Dubey. One sister Elnora Collins (Charles); 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Charlotte left a mark on our hearts with her unconditional love an infectious smile.



Memorial Services will be announced later. Her final resting place will be at the US Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, Maryland, alongside Frank.



