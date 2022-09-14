ajc logo
Rodwin, Gilda

Obituaries
RODWIN (GART), Gilda

Gilda Gart Rodwin, 85, of Dunwoody, GA died on Sunday, September 11th. Gilda was born August 9, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Esther and Abraham Gart. Gilda was preceded in death by Morty, her husband of 60 years. Survivors include daughter Alysa Martin and son-in-law Ken Martin; son Scott Rodwin; daughter Carey Rodwin Duffy and son-in-law John Duffy; granddaughter, Jamie Martin Noble, her husband Jeff and their children Henry, Madelyn and Eloise; granddaughter Evan Martin and her daughter Riley; grandson Jared Martin; brother Ben Gart and his wife Sandy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald and Shawn Rodwin, Arthur and Linda Tenenbaum, Roberta Meshel; Steve Rodwin; her cousin Carol and many nieces, nephews. Gilda was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Funeral service took place on Tuesday, September 13 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arragements by Dresser's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

