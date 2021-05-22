Rodgers, Norman

RODGERS, III, Norman "Rob"



Sadly, Norman "Rob" Rodgers III, 56, passed away May 2, 2021. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Rob later called Atlanta home for more than 20 years.



Rob was a consummate professional and enjoyed an incredible career in technology. Impassioned about his profession and possessing a wealth of knowledge and experience that he eagerly shared, Rob served as a beloved colleague and mentor to many. He immensely loved traveling for work and for fun. He was also beloved by hundreds of friends, who will miss his wit and his warm heart.



Rob was preceded in death by his father, Norman Robert Rodgers, Jr. and is survived by his loving mother, Phyllis, his brothers, Michael and Jason, and his sister, Jessica.



A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held at 5 PM on May 25 at Henry's in Midtown ATL.

