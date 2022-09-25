RODEMOYER, Howard



Clifton



Howard Clifton Rodemoyer, 92, passed away September 10, 2022, while combating an illness. Known by many as "Howie", "Coach", "Henry", "Mr. Rody", he often said, "It's heck getting old." Born in Fredonia, Pa in January 1930 to John and Mayme Rodemoyer, making him one of their 17 children. Howard attended Fredonia High School, holding office of Secretary, and later, Class President his senior year. June 1948, he gave the Salutatorian Address to his senior class. Howard had an interest in athletics beginning when he was very young, playing ball with his brothers and sisters. He was especially gifted at basketball and baseball. His skills at basketball earned him the nickname 'Monk'—Howard said it was because he moved fast and agile like a monkey on the court. Following high school he went into the United States Air Force, playing baseball during his two-year commitment.



In 1951 his minor league baseball career got underway, pitching for the Harrisburg Senators. 1951-1958 Howard was affiliated with the Cleveland Indians Organization. In his off season, he played winter ball in Mexico, and in Central and South America. His baseball career came to an end in 1960, succumbing to an arm injury. One big highlight of his baseball career was when he met the love of his life, Rachel. He saw her in the stands at one of his games in Atlanta, asked a teammate to have her meet him after the game, and they were married three years later in Tucker, GA.



After leaving baseball, Howard went to work for Spaulding Sporting Goods. He and Rachel started their family, shortly thereafter. Howard continued his career in sales, gaining employment with Lewis Threads & Sales. He worked several decades with the Lewis' until the company was sold. This prompted him to start his own business H and R Threads. Late 2021 was the first time Howard referred to himself as 'Retired'.



Howard was passionate about golf and bowling, participating in many tournaments around the country over the years. He coached and umpired little league ball. His athleticism was a constant, with league bowling right up to two months before his death. In 1982, he was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame, Mercer PA.



Howard was very dedicated to his family and friends. He never met a stranger. And the relationship with his childhood best friend, Rich Craig, was maintained up to the very end.



Howard is survived by his sister, Helen Rogers, 99, Bradenton, FL; his four children, Jenny, John, Joy, and Jeff; along with their respective spouses and significant other, Rocky, Patty, Jon, and Veronica. He is the proud 'Papa' to three amazing grandchildren, Taylor, William, and Julia; and an abundance of nieces and nephews, all of which were very dear to him. Preceded in death by his parents, and 15 siblings; his devoted wife of 54 years, Rachel.



A Celebration of Howard's Life will be held at a later date, for one last "So Long."



In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite Youth Sports Program or to the United States Bowling Congress SMART Program (smart@bowl.com).



