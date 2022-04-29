Roddenbery, Margarett

RODDENBERY (WATT), Margarett "Maggie"



October 30, 1926 – April 23, 2022.



A family gathering to celebrate the life of Margarett "Maggie" Watt Roddenbery, 95, of Cairo, GA will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rev. Ike Powell will officiate. Mrs. Roddenbery passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.



Mrs. Roddenbery was born on October 30, 1926, in Thomasville, GA, to the late Hansell Watt and Celia Mason Timberlake Watt. After graduation from Thomasville High School, she attended Sophie Newcombe College in New Orleans and University of Michigan, graduating with an A.B. Degree from University of Georgia where she was a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society and Chi Omega Sorority. On October 30, 1948, she married Julien Bostwick Roddenbery, Jr., who preceded her in death on March 15, 1998. She attended the First Baptist Church of Cairo and later in life returned to the church of her youth, the First Presbyterian Church of Thomasville.



Maggie was a homemaker, a busy mother of four active children and a supporter of Julien in his business affairs. Her activities and support included Girl Scout and Cub Scout Troup Leader, First Baptist Church Choir, Grady County School System Trustee, Woman's Club of Cairo, Cairo Garden Club, Southern Magnolia Ladies Club, 2009 Cairo-Grady County Woman of the Year, Boys and Girls Club, Roddenbery Memorial Library, Southern Regional Technical College, Grady County Historical Society, Cairo High School football and band programs, Thomasville History Center, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation and First Presbyterian Church Choir. Maggie loved people, life and God's natural world.



Maggie's survivors include: her two children, Rebecca Roddenbery Cline of Cairo, GA, Hansell Watt Roddenbery (Tina) of Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law, Ginger Roddenbery of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Virginia Suzanne Sharpe of Troy, AL, Elizabeth Lorraine Cline of Brooklyn, NY, Georgia Ashley Galunas (Joe) of Roswell, GA, Kristen Nicole Roddenbery Smith (Zach) of Monroe, GA, James Garrett Roddenbery (Britani) of Savannah, GA, Margarett Louise Roddenbery, Julien Shadix Roddenbery, both of Atlanta, GA; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.



She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her children, Julien Bostwick Roddenbery, III, Charles Albert Roddenbery; siblings, Dr. James Watt and his wife, Dr. Margaret Frances Gutelius, Elizabeth Mason Watt and husbands, Samuel Joseph Chesnut, Jr. and Marshall Woodson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maggie's memory to an organization of your choice.



