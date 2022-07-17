ROCSTROH, Erica



Erica Meyer Rockstroh was born on June 10, 1930, and passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 92. She was an honored educator of Dekalb County for 30 years. Erica volunteered for the Dekalb County Juvenile Court/Family Services System for many years and participated in local and national Democratic Party campaigns. A portion of Erica's family legacy is chronicled at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum.



She was married to Frank Harry Rockstroh from 1952 until his passing in 2012. Erica is survived by her children and their spouses: Philip and Angela Rockstroh, Esther and Donald Taylor; her grandchildren, Erica Taylor, William Taylor, August Rockstroh.



A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All are invited to sign the guestbook at www.csog.com/obit/erica-meyer-rockstroh/. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made "in memory of Erica M. Rockstroh" to Dekalb County CASA Program, http://dekalbcasa.org/donate/.

