ROCHELEAU, Judith H.



Loganville, GA, Judith Helen Rocheleau, who built her life in Troy, NY, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, April 16, 2023.



Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 4-6 PM, to the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, NY 12144. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judy's memory to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 006, Newton, MA 02458 or Donation Form - National Brain Tumor Society.


