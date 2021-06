ROBINZINE, Christine



September 6, 1924 - June 1, 2021



Ms. Christine W. Robinzine, 96 of Conyers, GA, passed away on June 6, 2021. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10-11 AM at our Rockdale Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 12, 2021 11 AM at our Rockdale Chapel. Internment will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens in Jonesboro, GA.