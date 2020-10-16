ROBINSON, Waverly E. Home Going Services for Mr. Waverly E. Robinson, age 80, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11AM (50 people maximum) at the AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave, Scottdale, GA. Viewing TODAY, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. INTERMENT, Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes- (404)241-5656

