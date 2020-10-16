X

Robinson, Waverly

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Waverly E. Home Going Services for Mr. Waverly E. Robinson, age 80, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11AM (50 people maximum) at the AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave, Scottdale, GA. Viewing TODAY, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. INTERMENT, Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes- (404)241-5656

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.