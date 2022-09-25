ajc logo
X

Robinson, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROBINSON, Robert "Bob"

September 19, 2022

Robert "Bob" Lindorme Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at his home in Athens, GA at the age of 93 on September 19, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, 1:00 PM at The Catholic Center at UGA with a reception immediately following.

Bob was born on February 13, 1929 to Robert Dudley Robinson and Ruth Lindorme Robinson of Atlanta, GA. He grew up in Atlanta and attended Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy). He served his country in the Air National Guard and United States Air Force. Bob honorably retired from the Air Force with the rank of Captain in 1967. Bob is a graduate of the University of Georgia, earning his degree in Business Administration in 1954. He also completed Emory University's Advanced Management Program in 1978 and earned the CRA (Certified Review Appraiser) and RMU (Registered Mortgage Underwriter) designations.

Bob had a successful career, excelling in commercial real estate investing, financing, and management. For many years, Bob worked for Life of Georgia where he served as Vice President of Mortgage Loans in Atlanta. He later worked with the B.F. Saul company, in charge of branch offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Boca Raton. In the late 1980s, Bob and his wife Anne moved to Columbia, SC where he worked as Executive Vice President of Edens and Avant Inc., focusing on the operation, management, and development of commercial properties throughout the Southeast. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bob enjoyed sports as participant or spectator. He was a passionate golfer, whether traveling with friends to participate in tournaments or enjoying a round at the local club.

On June 9, 1951, Bob married the love of his life, Anne Millard Robinson; they were blessed with one daughter and three sons, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. They shared a mutual, adoring devotion throughout their marriage of nearly 70 years. Exemplifying his love and admiration to his wife Anne, Bob took the rites of Catholic initiation, joining the Church in 2006 and remained a practicing Catholic until the end of his life. Bob was known for his kindness and compassion, at times with a serious demeanor, balanced with quick wit and keen sense of humor. He was an extremely supportive and caring father and grandfather, providing love and encouragement to his family throughout their lives. Professionally and personally, Bob earned admiration and respect from those who were fortunate enough to know him. His guidance and mentorship paved the way for others to succeed. He was also involved in the community, volunteering as coach for youth sports teams and joining his wife's passion of supporting the arts in their community. Bob will be profoundly missed and forever remembered for the positive and loving memories he has left with us.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of nearly 70 years. He is survived by his sisters Nancy Sanders and Lynn Hammondtree, his children Robert Lindorme Robinson Jr., Stephen Millard Robinson, daughter Julie Ann Robinson, all of Atlanta, and Christopher Parker Robinson of Athens, his grandchildren: Wesley Raymond Robinson (Alyssa), Nicholas Parker Robinson (Sarah), Taylor Millard Robinson, Shelby Carter Robinson (Jeff), and Dillon Robinson Kelley; great grandchildren Guy Henry Robinson, Lillian Shea Robinson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: lordandstephens.com

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel

4355 Lexington Road

Athens, GA

30605

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Central Florida 27, Georgia Tech 102h ago

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
7h ago

Credit: Rob Grabowski

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
11h ago

Credit: Rob Grabowski

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
11h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
5h ago
The Latest

Dickerson, Gordon
2h ago
Friel, Janette
2h ago
Sheetz, Francis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
8h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top