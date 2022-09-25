ROBINSON, Robert "Bob"



September 19, 2022



Robert "Bob" Lindorme Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at his home in Athens, GA at the age of 93 on September 19, 2022.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, 1:00 PM at The Catholic Center at UGA with a reception immediately following.



Bob was born on February 13, 1929 to Robert Dudley Robinson and Ruth Lindorme Robinson of Atlanta, GA. He grew up in Atlanta and attended Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy). He served his country in the Air National Guard and United States Air Force. Bob honorably retired from the Air Force with the rank of Captain in 1967. Bob is a graduate of the University of Georgia, earning his degree in Business Administration in 1954. He also completed Emory University's Advanced Management Program in 1978 and earned the CRA (Certified Review Appraiser) and RMU (Registered Mortgage Underwriter) designations.



Bob had a successful career, excelling in commercial real estate investing, financing, and management. For many years, Bob worked for Life of Georgia where he served as Vice President of Mortgage Loans in Atlanta. He later worked with the B.F. Saul company, in charge of branch offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Boca Raton. In the late 1980s, Bob and his wife Anne moved to Columbia, SC where he worked as Executive Vice President of Edens and Avant Inc., focusing on the operation, management, and development of commercial properties throughout the Southeast. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bob enjoyed sports as participant or spectator. He was a passionate golfer, whether traveling with friends to participate in tournaments or enjoying a round at the local club.



On June 9, 1951, Bob married the love of his life, Anne Millard Robinson; they were blessed with one daughter and three sons, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. They shared a mutual, adoring devotion throughout their marriage of nearly 70 years. Exemplifying his love and admiration to his wife Anne, Bob took the rites of Catholic initiation, joining the Church in 2006 and remained a practicing Catholic until the end of his life. Bob was known for his kindness and compassion, at times with a serious demeanor, balanced with quick wit and keen sense of humor. He was an extremely supportive and caring father and grandfather, providing love and encouragement to his family throughout their lives. Professionally and personally, Bob earned admiration and respect from those who were fortunate enough to know him. His guidance and mentorship paved the way for others to succeed. He was also involved in the community, volunteering as coach for youth sports teams and joining his wife's passion of supporting the arts in their community. Bob will be profoundly missed and forever remembered for the positive and loving memories he has left with us.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of nearly 70 years. He is survived by his sisters Nancy Sanders and Lynn Hammondtree, his children Robert Lindorme Robinson Jr., Stephen Millard Robinson, daughter Julie Ann Robinson, all of Atlanta, and Christopher Parker Robinson of Athens, his grandchildren: Wesley Raymond Robinson (Alyssa), Nicholas Parker Robinson (Sarah), Taylor Millard Robinson, Shelby Carter Robinson (Jeff), and Dillon Robinson Kelley; great grandchildren Guy Henry Robinson, Lillian Shea Robinson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



