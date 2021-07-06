ROBINSON, Peterson



December 4, 1954 – July 1, 2021



Columbus, GA – Miller Peterson "Pete" Robinson, 66, died peacefully on July 1, 2021, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 8, at 2 PM at the Peterson Family Cemetery in Ailey, GA, with the Reverend Jimmy Elder of Columbus' First Baptist Church officiating.



A memorial service will be held in Columbus on Friday, July 9, at 2 PM at St. Luke United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Thad Haygood of St. Luke and Reverend Elder officiating. Visitation will follow in the St. Luke Ministry Center.



Pete was born in Columbus, to Jeanne Peterson Robinson and Ezekiel Miller Robinson. He is survived by his children -- Carolyn (Atlanta), Miller (Washington, DC) and Grant Robinson (Atlanta) -- and by their mother, Emily Sharp Robinson (Charlotte, NC). He is also survived by his mother, Jeanne Peterson Robinson (Columbus), and siblings Jenna Robinson (Greenville, SC) and Andy Robinson (Columbus). Additionally left to mourn are Gina Averett (Columbus) and many around the state who've lost one of their closest friends.



Pete graduated from Hardaway High School, Emory University, and Mercer University School of Law. He began his legal career in Valdosta in 1980 before coming back to Columbus in 1982. As a young Columbus attorney, he served a year as an appointed member of the Muscogee County School Board.



For a decade beginning in 1985, Pete served in the Georgia Legislature, first in the House of Representatives and then in the Senate. In the Senate, he served as Gov. Zell Miller's floor leader for two years, then became majority leader and president pro-tem in 1994 -- the only president pro-tem to be nominated by both the Republican and Democratic leaders. He also sponsored the Georgia Lottery Bill and the initial bill to attempt to change the Georgia Flag.



In 1994, Pete left elected office and practiced law in Columbus, continuing his quiet influence on governmental policy and issue advocacy. In 2001 he was lured back to Atlanta, serving as a managing partner at Troutman Sanders LLP, and co-founding and chairing Troutman Sanders Strategies. Since 2019, he was a partner in the Government Advocacy and Public Policy Team at King & Spalding in Atlanta and Washington, DC.



From 2011-2019, Pete chaired former Governor Nathan Deal's Judicial Nominating Commission, responsible for reviewing state judiciary candidates for all Georgia trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court.



Pete's commitment to community service started early, with a father who instilled in him the belief that he needed to make things better and a mother whose family had a long tradition in the Georgia State Senate. As a teen, he was inspired by Bill Turner, his Sunday School teacher at St. Luke. (Later in life, he not only helped Bill teach but co-taught his own youth Sunday School class for years.) His interest in public service grew at Emory, where one of his favorite professors was Zell Miller, at the time the Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.



In the state's legal, political and lobbying communities he was known for mentoring young people and enabling them to become principled, effective leaders. He would say that he himself was mentored by some of the best.



Pete served on a number of boards, including Mercer University, Georgia College & State University Foundation, the UGA Law School Board of Visitors. He was a member of Gridiron Secret Society. And he always looked for ways to foster public/private partnerships to transform Columbus. He was especially proud of his work to help envision a Columbus Public Library for the 21st century, leading the building project committee and serving as the first chair of its governing board. Most recently, he was excited about the construction of Mercer University's Medical School facility in Columbus. Instrumental in that decision and in ensuring the support necessary for its success, Pete recognized the tremendous positive impact that Mercer will have on Columbus.



In addition to family and community, Pete loved Alexander Hamilton (the Founding Father, the Chernow book, and the musical). He treasured having seen the original cast of Hamilton! on Broadway, saw the show in several other cities (including London), and could quote lines—all the lines!—to fit any occasion. Pete treasured evenings in his personal library, reading voraciously while surrounded by his books. He spent many hours on the UGA Football Circuit. And his lifelong membership at St. Luke fostered deeply held religious convictions that shaped his ethics and approach to others.



In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Mike Sabbath Student Support Fund at Mercer Law School via the Office of University Advancement, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31207. As an example of how he lived, Pete quietly established the Fund to provide resources for law students who experience unexpected circumstances that cause financial distress. Pete named the Fund in honor of a favorite law professor, who helped Pete when his father passed away while he was in law school.



Alternately, donations would be welcomed to the Muscogee County Library Foundation Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, during Covid at P.O. Box 1630, Fortson, GA 31808-1630 or via cfcv.com.



An online guest book is available for the Robinson Family at Pete Robinson's page at caringbridge.com.

