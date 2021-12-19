ROBINSON, Nancy



Nancy Robinson, age 68 passed away on December 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 18, 1953 to Tyler and Deloris Bunce of Jamestown, NY. Nancy was one of seven siblings of a very close family and enjoyed attending the family reunions annually in Jamestown, NY. Nancy met the love of her life, Mike Robinson, in college at SUNY Brockport in Brockport, NY. They were married on August 16, 1975 and moved several times before settling in Roswell, GA. Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother to her four children and an adoring Gramma to her 3 grandsons. She enjoyed nothing more than having all her family together for the holidays and birthdays. She was a talented crafter that spent her free time making scrapbooks, banners for the church baptisms, sewing projects for her children and special cards for family and friends. After she raised her children, she went back to work in the Fulton County school system where she eventually retired. During her retirement, Nancy and Mike traveled the world and spent time with their children and grandchildren.



She is pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers Robert Bunce and William Bunce. Her wonderful legacy is continued by her husband, Mike; four children: Dan (Missy) Robinson of Atlanta, Emily (Ben) Turner of Atlanta, Timothy (Ashlynne) Robinson of Winterville, GA, Andrew (Alicia Kirkendall) Robinson of Sandy Springs, GA and her grandchildren Rowan and Landry Turner and Jack Robinson and her siblings Barbara (Scott) Garlock of Fairport, NY; Mary (Steve) Hailer of Stow, OH; John (Jeannie) Bunce of Norwalk, CT; Tom (Suzie) Bunce of Grand Island, NY and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom she adored.



A graveside only service will be held for the immediate family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell. The family will announce a celebration of her life for family and friends in the spring of 2022.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Nancy's name to Emory Winship or Melanoma Research Fund.

