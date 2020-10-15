ROBINSON, Madge Pace Age 78, of Dallas, passed October 14, 2020. Service October 18, 4 PM at New Georgia Baptist Church. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
