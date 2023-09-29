ROBINSON, Leroy
Age 62, of Carrollton, GA, passed September 20, 2023. Graveside Service Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 1 PM, Antioch Bpt. Church Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
ROBINSON, Leroy
Age 62, of Carrollton, GA, passed September 20, 2023. Graveside Service Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 1 PM, Antioch Bpt. Church Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral