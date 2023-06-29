X

Robinson, Larry

Obituaries
ROBINSON, Larry Lee "Rob"

Larry Lee "Rob" Robinson, age 81, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah UMC on Old Alabama Road on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM. Rob will be interred at St. Matthews Cemetery in New Market, VA.

For those who wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, in Rob's memory, please consider the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation at https://www.marineheritage.org/makedonation.html or the Vietnam Veterans of America https://vva.org/donate/. Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

