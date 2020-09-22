ROBINSON, Jesse Jesse Robinson, a WWII Veteran passed peacefully at home September 7, four days after his 98th birthday. Military Honors service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery October 5, 1:00 PM. Jesse is survived by his loving family.
