ROBINSON, Jason



Jason Todd Robinson passed away on Monday 06/05/23. He was 35 years old.



Jason was born on August 26, 1987, in Philadelphia, PA to Georgia and Murray Robinson. He graduated high school from Pace Academy and attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He received his J.D., M.B.A. from Georgia State University and practiced Insurance Law.



Jason was a family man, a deep thinker, and an exceptionally kind and smart person. You always found him with a book or newspaper because his quest for new knowledge was a lifelong endeavor. If you were lucky enough to be in a conversation with him, you walked away with his quiet yet informed point of view. You also felt listened to and heard.



Jason will be remembered for his great smile and ability to make others laugh. His son, Sasha, was the light of his life. Their infectious laughs and smiles were beautiful to experience. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.



Jason is survived by his parents, Georgia and Murray Robinson; sisters, Susie Wender (Kevin), Samuelle Neal (Myles); brother, Frank Robinson; partner, Sanja Nicolic; and son, Sasha Chaim Robinson; and grandmothers, Marlene Epstein and Arlene Robinson.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, 1307 New York Ave. NW Suite 701 Washington, D.C. 20005 and the Piedmont Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 570355, Atlanta, GA 30357. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



