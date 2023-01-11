ajc logo
X

Robinson, Jared

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROBINSON, Jaren

Age 15, of Decatur, GA passed on January 14, 2023. Gregory B. Levett & Sons.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment8h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
9h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
Rempe, Nancy
Casey, Susan
2h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
8h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top