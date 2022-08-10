ajc logo
X

Robinson, James

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBINSON, James Russell

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. James Russell Robinson, will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd., Atlanta, GA., with remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend Dr. William D. Watley, Ph.D, Pastor, Reverend Priscilla G. Adams, Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Park, Lithonia, GA. All Day Public Viewing will be held at the mortuary Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. James leaves behind to cherish his memories, beloved wife of 63 years, Mrs. Julia Robinson; his cherished daughters, Carolyn Landrum (Keith), Beverly Buffini (Brian), and Stacey Robinson; his sisters, Grace Taylor, Vanzula Steele; and 1 brother, Lester Robinson; 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his best friend of over 50 years, Milton Tucker; along with a host of other loving relatives, extended family, close friends and wonderful neighbors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Thursday, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1365 Clifton Road NE, Bldg. C, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, (404) 778-1900 or The CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Road STE A209, Atlanta, GA. 30329, 404.806.7180. Live stream of services available at https://www.saintphilip.org/




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves owner Liberty Media leads $100M funding round in Overtime 12h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
6h ago
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
10h ago
Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting
3h ago
Neighbors rally for change after 2 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta park shooting
3h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s right leg improving every day
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Scalini’s features a wall of pictures showing what are known as Eggplant Babies. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
10h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top