ROBINSON, James Russell



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. James Russell Robinson, will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd., Atlanta, GA., with remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend Dr. William D. Watley, Ph.D, Pastor, Reverend Priscilla G. Adams, Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Park, Lithonia, GA. All Day Public Viewing will be held at the mortuary Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. James leaves behind to cherish his memories, beloved wife of 63 years, Mrs. Julia Robinson; his cherished daughters, Carolyn Landrum (Keith), Beverly Buffini (Brian), and Stacey Robinson; his sisters, Grace Taylor, Vanzula Steele; and 1 brother, Lester Robinson; 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his best friend of over 50 years, Milton Tucker; along with a host of other loving relatives, extended family, close friends and wonderful neighbors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Thursday, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1365 Clifton Road NE, Bldg. C, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, (404) 778-1900 or The CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Road STE A209, Atlanta, GA. 30329, 404.806.7180. Live stream of services available at https://www.saintphilip.org/



