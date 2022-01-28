Robinson, James

ROBINSON, Sr., James Timothy



James Timothy Robinson, Sr. passed away January 25, 2022 after a recent illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Wages Robinson and Tom Ed Robinson, and brother, Eddy Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Angela Bennett Robinson; daughter April Robinson, daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Harrison Smith, and son and daughter-in-law James Timothy "Ty" Robinson Jr. and Bethany Taylor Robinson; grandchildren Sydney Robinson, Shane and Tayler Robinson, Stratton and Courtney Robinson, Walt Smith, Skylar Smith, Macalister Smith, Sadie Smith, Samuel Smith, James "Timothy" Robinson III, Tyler Robinson, and Ella Robinson; sister and brother-in-law Gina and Tommy Hughes; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy and Cecilia Bennett, and mother-in-law Helen Bennett; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mr. Robinson was born August 22, 1953 in Buford, Georgia. He was a graduate of Buford High School. In the early 1970's, he began working in real estate with his grandfather, E.E. Robinson and later with his brother and brother-in-law in commercial and residential real estate as a broker and recently as partners with his son in the development of property. He loved playing golf and teaching his grandchildren the sport he loved playing with his father. He had a very strong faith and loved sharing it with others, especially his children and grandchildren. His biggest love, after God, was his wife and family. He had a very special relationship with each of his 11 grandchildren and never let an opportunity go by without telling them how much he loved them and was proud of them. They learned many things from him and will have so many precious memories to cherish and pass down to their children.



A private family service will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Paul Garner and Pastor Allen Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The register book will be available to sign on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 3 – 5 PM in the funeral home lobby. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, in memory of Tim.



Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Tim at hamiltonmillchapel.com

