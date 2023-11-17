ROBINSON, James
Age 83, of Decatur, GA, passed on November 15, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
ROBINSON, James
Age 83, of Decatur, GA, passed on November 15, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral