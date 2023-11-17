Obituaries

Robinson, James

File photo
File photo
Nov 17, 2023

ROBINSON, James

Age 83, of Decatur, GA, passed on November 15, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

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Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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