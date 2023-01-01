Robinson, Gloria

ROBINSON (CALLAHAN), Gloria



Gloria Callahan Robinson, age 90, a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was born in Griffin, Georgia, on July 28, 1932, the daughter of Ruby Hammond Callahan. She was the wife of the late Louie Thomas Robinson, Jr. A graduate of Miller High School, Colquitt, Georgia, she attended Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia, where she met her husband-to-be. They were married in Columbus, Georgia, on March 8, 1953.



As a housewife and mother, she was recognized for her culinary skills. She catered for private businesses, hotels, and weddings all over Atlanta and was praised especially for her wedding cakes. She was an active member of Sandy Springs Methodist Church until health issues forced her to curtail her involvement. Her life was centered around her family and friends.



Survivors include a son, Tommy Robinson (Maidlene) of Suwanee; and a daughter, Pam Robinson Coombs (TJ) of Washington, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta; granddaughters, Kelsey Stone (Jeff) and Natalie Trupia (Taylor); great-granddaughter, Ava Stone; and great-grandson, Townes Trupia; sisters-in-law, Betty Robinson and Ann Eckler (Richey), both of Elberton, Georgia; nieces, Elizabeth Sasser and Katie Sulka; nephew, Steve Callahan; and many other nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, and brother, Charles Callahan.



The family would like to express special appreciation to Serena Williams, her beloved caregiver, and to her neighbors and friends who have always made themselves available when needed.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shivers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



Memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607.



