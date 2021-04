ROBINSON, Embree L.



1940-2020







Please join us for a Celebration of Life Memorial







SUNDAY MAY 2, 2021 1:30 PM BY THE LAKE AT SWEETWATER



1280 OLD U.S. 84



WHIGHAM, GEORGIA 39897







We look forward to gathering with you all to share some of



our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to



remember a very special person who is greatly missed.



Light Refreshments will be served following the service.