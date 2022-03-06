ROBINSON, Cynthia Maxine



Cynthia Maxine Robinson, 86, slipped away peacefully into God's hands on February 26 at The LifeCare Center of Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, GA.



Maxine was born on May 10, 1935, in Rome, GA. as the only child of Randoph Herbert and Osta Lousie Morrison Robinson, both of who preceded her in death.



Maxine grew up in Rome where she graduated from Rome High School in 1952. After graduation, she attended North Georgia Military College where she received a certificate in Business. She returned to Rome to work at the YMCA in order to fund her additional education opportunity at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. She graduated with a master's degree in social work. She swiftly put her skills to work at the Girl Scouts and later at the YWCA of Great Atlanta. Always a champion of women and girls' rights and leadership opportunities, Maxine was instrumental in creating the first Women's Center in Georgia. An artful organizer, she worked diligently to get the State of Georgia to change laws regarding credit for women in their own names. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ran several articles on her barrier-breaking work at the YWCA Women's Center during the '70s. Her seminars on women's credit discrimination issues were always packed. She aptly won audiences in other parts of the state when invited to speak on the "No Account Woman". Maxine ("Max" as she was known to her friends and family) received a grant from the Ford Foundation to promote a woman's right to have credit in her own name. She often said, "In the state of Georgia a working woman had less credit standing than her dead husband. Explain that to me."



Maxine was fascinated by photography, especially of flowers and her beloved dogs, Snitzel and Strudel. She traveled to visit family in South Carolina and friends in St. Croix, VI. She enjoyed graphic arts which led her to her career change at Type Concepts, where she worked as an assistant graphic artist and was later promoted to office manager due to her fine organizational skills. The business, created by Eve Hoobler, Roz White, and Ann Stallard flourished and so did Maxine. She continued until her retirement to work in other companies as a business manager, a career path that allowed her to bloom.



After several severe illnesses, she moved into Wesley Woods Towers where she enjoyed independent living. She continued to be challenged with health issues and was moved to The LifeCare Center of Lawrenceville, where she received very attentive care from all the staff. Hospice of NE Georgia provided endearing support throughout her transition.



Maxine wished to be cremated and her ashes returned to the graves of her parents in Rome, GA. This will occur at a later date. Wages and Sons Funeral Home,1040 North Main Street, Stone Mountain, GA is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, friends and admirers are encouraged to consider memorial donations to the YWCA of Greater Atlanta, 957 Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, attention: Sharmen Gowens or the Human Society of Greater Atlanta, 981 Howell Mill Rd. NW 30318, or to a charity that serves women and children seeking shelter.



