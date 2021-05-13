Robinson, Curtis

ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ROBINSON, Jr., Curtis L. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Curtis L. Robinson, Jr, age 52, of Atlanta, GA died on May 6, 2021. Funeral service Sat. May 15, 2021 at 3 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, Rev. Charles Johnson, Eulogist. <br/><br/>To view a live stream of the service, use the link below:<br/><br/>farmertechgroup.com/crobinson<br/><br/>Viewing Fri. May 14, 2021 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.</font><br/>

