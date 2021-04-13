ROBINSON, Christopher



Christopher Lyn Robinson, age 50, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home in Newnan. He was born on September 28, 1970 in St. Paul, MN.



Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Lyn Robinson. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Gregor and her husband Mark and his brother, Bradley Robinson and his wife Dana. He is also survived by his loving dog Sadie, who he loved dearly.



The service celebrating Christopher's life is Friday, April 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will greet friends from 4:00 PM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.



