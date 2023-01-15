Robinson, Betty

ROBINSON (BLACK),



Betty Jane



Betty Jane Robinson, age 88, peacefully passed away at her home in Dunwoody, Georgia on December 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Betty grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. After high school graduation, Betty's steadfast faith led her to Centenary College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and met the love of her life, William (Bill) Robinson. The two married on August 29, 1954.



After college, Bill and Betty moved to Atlanta and built a life in Chamblee, Georgia where she and her husband raised three beautiful children. Betty retired from teaching in Dekalb County after influencing many children in the 5th and 6th grades. She was "famous" for her yellow footed bathtub that she had in her classroom for the kids to read books in. Many long-lasting friendships were formed during her teaching years at Montgomery Elementary School and her other home away from home, Chamblee First United Methodist Church. Betty was an avid traveler throughout her life. She enjoyed cruising the open seas, visiting family and friends, and visiting her favorite places like, the English countryside and Nova Scotia.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Sarah Jane Robinson, Patricia A. Mozingo and husband Scott; and her son, William A. Robinson, Jr. and wife Kimberly. Grandchildren, Brittany Tripp and husband, Cory, Laura Crowl and husband, Connor, Allison Britt and husband, Eric, Zachary Robinson, Josh Robinson, and Katharine Robinson. Great-grandchildren, Amelia and Sadie Tripp; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Robinson; her parents, Janie and Clyde Black; two brothers, James W. Black and Roger Black.



A Memorial Service will be held at Betty's beloved church, Chamblee United Methodist Church, on February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Any donations may be made to Chamblee First United Methodist Church in honor of "Betty's Project" Betty started this project many years ago when she saw the need for clothes for children in the local elementary schools. The service will be officiated by Dr. Royeese Stowe and Dr. Eric Lee with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341.

