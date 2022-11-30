Robeson, Joyce

ROBESON (VANDE KOPPLE), Joyce



Joyce Vande Kopple Robeson was born February 6, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Jesus escorted her to heaven on November 23, 2022. She grew up in Grand Rapids and as a young adult moved to Jackson, Michigan and worked for Coca Cola in the office. There she met her husband of 42 years, Harold J. Robeson, who also worked at Coca Cola. They married at Harold's oldest brother's home in Detroit, Michigan. The ceremony was performed by Harold's father. Shortly after their marriage, Coca Cola transferred them to Atlanta. Joyce went to work for the Georgia Telco Credit Union as a switch board operator. Their daughter, Michelle, was born while in Atlanta. Joyce was active in a woman's club, a needle work group, and lead a brownie troop for a while. After retirement, they relocated to Banner Elk, North Carolina in the Sugar Mountain area. Joyce enjoyed many days filled with playing bridge, golfing, skiing, traveling, eating lunch with friends, and working as a receptionist at their friends business, Adco. She also volunteered with the Crossnore Children's Home. After Harold's death, Joyce moved back to their home in Tucker. Joyce became active in a bridge group at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tucker and was a member of the 9-holer league at Mistry Valley golf course in Stone Mountain. Joyce always enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with friends and family.



Due to health issues Joyce had to move to Bowman with her daughter for the last few years. While there, Joyce greatly enjoyed her family and her favorite places to eat were Market 50 and El Parian. She loved going to her great-grandson's baseball games and her great-granddaughters dance recitals.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Vande Kopple and Katherine J. Van Houten; her siblings, Barbara Berry, Robert Vande Kopple and Kenneth Vande Kopple; and her husband, Harold J. Robeson.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Dwayne Clark; grandchildren, Anna and Jason Wilson, Billy and Joy Clark; great-grandchildren, Grace and Paige Wilson, Rhett and Tucker Clark; several nieces, nephews and many special friends.



The family would like to thank Brookdale and Irena Simpson for their love and care of Joyce for the last year and a half.



In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O .Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM at Cateechee Conference Center, with a reception and lite lunch following on December 4, 2022. Interment will be held as a private ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery in Dacula.



Services have been entrusted to Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell.

