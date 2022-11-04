ROBERTSON, Neal



Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Neal Allen Robertson, age 75, of Saint Johns, Florida who entered rest Saturday, October 29, 2022. Mr. Robertson was born on November 12, 1946 in Monroe, Georgia, the son of the late Neal and Beulah Robertson. Mr. Robertson lived life to the fullest, embraced every opportunity to make a positive impact as a leader, volunteer and philanthropist through the Presbyterian Church, his alma mater (The Georgia Institute of Technology), decades working at Byers Engineering Company, many engagements in the community, and cherished every moment he could spend with family and friends.



Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by the love of his life and spouse of over 50 years, Mrs. Patricia Robertson.



Surviving Mr. Robertson are his son, Bob Robertson (Kim); and three grandchildren, Hunter, Ansley and Sydney. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Brantley (Kenneth); two brothers-in-law, William Rambow (Mary) and Robert Rambow (Ann); along with many cherished nieces and nephews and their families.



Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1pm, followed by a reception, at Geneva Presbyterian Church (1755 State Road 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259).



Also, a Celebration of Life event will be held in Atlanta to recognize both Allen and Pat Robertson on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3 PM, followed by a reception, at Roswell Presbyterian Church (755 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075).



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for those who wish to honor Allen to prayerfully consider making a donation to one of the following:



Memorial gifts to the N. Allen Robertson '69 Memorial ISYE Scholarship may be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation (GTF), 760 Spring Street, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 or online at https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/make-a-gift, (select "Giving to a Special Purpose" tile, then enter under Special Purpose: "N. Allen Robertson Memorial ISyE Scholarship")



Gift in honor of N. Allen Robertson to the Alzheimer's Association online at: alz.org/donate







Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hgmandarin.com for the Robertson family.

