Robertson, Jean

ROBERTSON (TREMEGE), Jean Lindsay



Jean Lindsay Tremege Robertson was born October 14, 1927 in Charlottesville, VA, daughter of James Gordon and Elsie Maphis Lindsay and granddaughter of James Hubert Lindsay, founder of the Charlottesville Daily Progress and Farmington Country Club. She died June 11, 2022. She was a graduate of Wellesley College in 1949 and later earned a Master's degree from Emory University in 1972.



During the 1950's, she worked as a reporter for the Associated Press and later joined the US Information service where she served as an interpreter in Iran and Algeria. While stationed in Algiers, she met and married a French national, Francis Tremege. Upon returning stateside, she worked for Studebaker motors before relocating to Atlanta where she became a teacher at Pace Academy for 15 years and was the head of the Foreign Language department at her retirement. She was an active member of the Cathedral of St Philip for over 60 years, loved horseback riding and was an avid tennis player. She married Lyman Hall Robertson in 1972. They were married till his death on April 14, 2000.



She is survived by her children, Anne France Tremege, Jacques Gordon Tremege, Philippe Tremege Lindsay, and Mary Mikell Robertson Spence. She is also survived by grandchildren Kevin Michael Finn, Keith Gordon Tremege and James Gareth Tremege, Micah Jenkins Spence, Isaac Mikell Spence and great grandchildren Freya Finn and Hadley Grace Duncan.



A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville at a later time. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Society, P.O. Box 750, New York, NY 10021-0036 to be used for breast cancer research.

