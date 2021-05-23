ROBERTSON, Doris M., Ph.D.



(July 27, 1935 – May 19, 2021)



Doris Musgrave Robertson, of Sandy Springs passed away peacefully at Somerby Sandy Springs on May 19, 2021 at the age of 85. She grew up in Decatur, Georgia, attending Winnona Park Elementary School and Decatur Girls High School, which became Decatur High School. Doris was a champion swimmer and participated in the Havatlanta Program, and also served as President of the Decatur High School Student Body. Following graduation, Doris attended Agnes Scott College where her good friend, Lucy Robertson Greene, introduced her to Lucy's brother, Ernest, and a romance began which lasted almost sixty years.



After a Christmas Day wedding in 1955, Doris and Ernest were stationed at several military bases, but returned to Atlanta to start a family. Doris was a devoted mother to her three children, and the young family moved to Sandy Springs in the mid-1960s. After her children began elementary school, Doris decided to return to the classroom as a third-grade teacher at Heards Ferry Elementary School. In 1975, she was the first Teacher of the Year for the Fulton County School System and soon became a principal. She received a master's degree in Education, an education specialist degree, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University. She continued to inspire both students and the community as the principal of Heards Ferry Elementary School, Mountain Park Elementary School, and Crabapple Middle School.



Recognized for her many contributions to education in Fulton County and the state of Georgia, Dr. Robertson received the National Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation in 1990, and she served as a consultant to many Georgia schools, helping them achieve Blue Ribbon School status. Retiring after 25 years of service with the Fulton County Schools, she continued her work representing the U.S. Department of Education as a National Site Visitor for the Blue Ribbon School Program. A member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, she was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, principal, and most importantly, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lawrence Robertson. She is survived by her daughters Marybeth Robertson Atkins (Joseph Blackshear Atkins, Sr.), Laura Robertson Ferguson (Thomas Harry Ferguson, Jr.), son David Lawrence Robertson, Sr. (Beth Kimbrell Robertson), grandchildren Mary Sutherland Atkins, 1st Lt. Joseph Blackshear Atkins, Jr., Thomas Harry Ferguson, III (Ashton Songer Ferguson), Anne Ferguson Childs (John Caleb Childs), David Lawrence Robertson, Jr. (Kristen Petersen Robertson), Charles (Charlie) Kimbrell Robertson (Caroline McManus Robertson), and great-grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Childs, Wells Early Ferguson, and Jack Everett Childs. Doris is also survived by her sister, Peggy Musgrave Dall, and her family, as well as her sister-in-law, Lucy Robertson Greene, and her family.



A gathering to celebrate Doris' life will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Marnie Crumpler officiating. Following this service, the family will greet guests in the Williams Center just below the sanctuary. At Peachtree Presbyterian Church, fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or Carolina Point (Young Life Camp), 19 Pinnacle Point Lane, Brevard, NC 28712. Checks to Carolina Point can be made out to "Young Life" with "in memory of Doris Robertson" written in the memo line.



