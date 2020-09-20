ROBERTSON, Betty Lou Betty Lou Robertson, born 11 February 1933 in Bristol, Virginia was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hess also of Bristol. High school graduation was followed by attendance at Virginia Intermont College Johnson City, Tennessee where she completed an additional two years. She also taught grade school for a number of years and Sunday School at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Betty was a dedicated scout leader for fifteen years and her civic interests were many, including service on the Board of Directors of her neighborhood Homeowners Association. She was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church for over thirty years and enjoyed her local Women's Association. She is survived by her husband, Earnest Robertson; son, David G. Bruce of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughter and her husband, Cynthia and Matthew Watkins of Atlanta; stepson and his wife, Christopher and Deborah Robertson of Sarasota, FL; stepson and his wife, Daniel and Jeannie Robertson of Atlanta; and seven grandchildren. Private interment services were held at Arlington Memorial Park.





