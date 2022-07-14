ajc logo
X

Roberts, Wayne

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBERTS, Wayne

Wayne 'Papa" Roberts, age 82 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville with Apostle Fritz Musser officiating. Burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents JW and Dean Roberts. He is survived his loving wife of 62 years, Donna Huston Roberts; children, Todd Roberts, Tonya Roberts, and Curtis Roberts; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Penny Roberts; grandchildren Bay, Parker, Adam, Kalen, Ridge, Chase, Jake, and Liam; nieces, Stephanie and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/nca/donate in Memory of Wayne Roberts. The family ask those attending to wear a mask while in the building and masks will be provided to those in attendance. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com/

Editors' Picks
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year12h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
12h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
8h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
The Latest
Tuggle, Ruth
Woodruff, Larry
Wallace, Amelia
1h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top