ROBERTS, Wayne



Wayne 'Papa" Roberts, age 82 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville with Apostle Fritz Musser officiating. Burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents JW and Dean Roberts. He is survived his loving wife of 62 years, Donna Huston Roberts; children, Todd Roberts, Tonya Roberts, and Curtis Roberts; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Penny Roberts; grandchildren Bay, Parker, Adam, Kalen, Ridge, Chase, Jake, and Liam; nieces, Stephanie and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/nca/donate in Memory of Wayne Roberts. The family ask those attending to wear a mask while in the building and masks will be provided to those in attendance. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



