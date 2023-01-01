Roberts, Thom

ajc logo
Thom (This Thom!, Thomber, Tito Bear, T-bone, Toto, Mr. Buddy, Mr. President) Williamson Roberts locked up the clubhouse for the last time and departed peacefully from this world on December 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born on October 7, 1950, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. An almost lifelong resident of Atlanta, Thom attended Decatur High School and earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia. He was an avid double bulldog. Go Dawgs! After traveling around the country and the world, Thom began his career and joined Roberts Engineering Corporation, the family commercial HVAC business where he worked for over 45 years. He had an unparalleled work ethic and diligently served his industry until his retirement in 2019.

Thom awoke every day with a smile on his face and prided himself on enjoying the little things in life. A perpetual 14-year-old at heart, he was curious, mischievous, and irreverent; thoughtful, loving, and kind; compassionate, loyal, and always a friend. Thom loved to be outdoors noodling in his yard, gardening, taking care of the birds, and playing with his adored grandson, Riley. He attended weekly "Sunday services" at many a golf course around the Atlanta area and made an annual pilgrimage to Jekyll Island to play with his beloved golf group. Thom canoed and camped the Okefenokee Swamp and various rivers around the southeast twice yearly for over 20 years and rafted the Deschutes River in Oregon. He was a unique man and always had a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. Once you met him, you could never forget him. Thom never met a stranger and made many a lifelong friend over his 72 years. He loved music and singing and was a consummate whistler. He was joyous and liked to laugh and have fun, and his light-hearted approach to life will be missed by all.

Thom was preceded in death by his parents, Blanding and Ann Roberts. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Nannette; children, Mackie Roberts (Erica) and Anna Ruiz (Willie); grandchildren, Riley and Gaby Ruiz; sister-in-law and "2nd wife", Suzy Ware (Chris); brothers, Blanding and Sam Roberts; and sister, Eleanor Honeycutt.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Grady Memorial Hospital Neuro ICU for their kindness, compassion, and wonderful care of our dearest Thom.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to georgiaconservancy.org or southforkconservancy.org

A Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service. A.S. Turner & Sons 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033 (404-292-1551).




