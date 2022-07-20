ROBERTS, Sarah Rebecca Jones



Sept. 18, 1943, to July 13, 2022



Rebecca Jones Roberts, 78, died a natural death peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2022. She is survived by her three children, who she loved and cherished; Bryan Robert Rakestraw, Paige Allison Cross, and Brooke Lauren Bianco.



The daughter of the late Joseph Clyde and Mildred Smith Jones, Rebecca was born in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from Greenville High School. She worked as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines for several years before moving to Atlanta in 1965 where she married and raised her children.



Rebecca held a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mercer University Atlanta and a Master of Social Work from the University of Georgia. She launched a highly successful private practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Atlanta where she provided individual, group and family psychotherapy for her clients for over 20 years.



She enjoyed living in Madison, Georgia for several years prior to her move to San Francisco, California in 2003 to be near her two daughters and help raise her four grandchildren, Leo, Luke, Reid and Lincoln. She also served as a case manager for dialysis patients for over 12 years.



She was a devoted Christian, attended church and studied the bible regularly. She was an avid reader and art collector who deeply enjoyed music and musical theatre. She loved to travel, especially to Europe with friends.



Preceded in death by her brothers, David Clyde Jones and James Robert Jones; she is survived by her brothers, J. Kenley Jones, John Michael Keith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held at the College Park Woman's Club, 3413 Main St., College Park, GA, on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 AM followed by lunch and a gathering of family and friends. Burial will take place in Greenville, SC at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sunday, August 14 at 1:00 PM, at the Jones family plot where her parents and younger brother Robert are buried.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

