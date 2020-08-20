ROBERTS, Sarah Valentine Corley Sarah Valentine Corley Roberts, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020. She was born March 1, 1925 to Dallas Luster Corley and Minnie Jones Corley at the homeplace on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth and was a lifelong resisdent of Gwinnett County. She was married to her loving husband, Clyde O. Roberts, for 40 years until his death in 1997. Sarah was a 1943 graduate of Duluth High School and a graduate of Piedmont College where she earned a teaching degree. She retired from Gwinnett County with 30 years of service and was a proud member of the Gwinnett County Retired Educators Association. She loved teaching and especially loved hearing from former students and learning of their favorite memories of school. Sarah was a member of Lilburn First Baptist Church for more than 50 years and enjoyed many wonderful trips and activities through the years. Most recently, her friends in the Praise Sunday School Class were a special blessing as they gathered together for luncheons and game days. She loved gardening and being in her yard and could make just about anything grow. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and we will remember her devotion to each one of us. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; sisters, Ophelia Gilbert, Louise Dyer and Betty Smith; brothers, Marion Corley, Marlon Corley and D.L. "Pinktop" Corley. She is survived by her son, Cherry Roberts; daughters, Ginger Roberts and Mincy Lynne Dance (and her husband Bruce); grandchildren, Brett (Blair) Dance and Rachel (Dillon) Heard; and her precious great grandson, Tucker Dance. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth with Mrs. Susan Rumble officiating. "I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust." Psalm 91:2 Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.



