ROBERTS, Sarah



Mrs. Sarah E. Roberts, 89, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The family will receive visitors at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066 on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM. The funeral service will take place at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the chapel at Marietta Funeral Home. Please visit www.mariettafuneralhome.org to express online condolences.