ajc logo
X

Roberts, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROBERTS, Sandra

Sandra Roberts, after 78 years of life received her eternal reward, Mrs. Roberts passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 12:00 PM, Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2005 S Columbia Pl., Decatur, GA 30032. Public Visitation and viewing will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12-8 PM at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia. She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband Kenneth Roberts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
McConnell, juliette
2h ago
Westerhoff, John
2h ago
Harmer, Carolyn
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top