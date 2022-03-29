ROBERTS, Sandra



Sandra Roberts, after 78 years of life received her eternal reward, Mrs. Roberts passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 12:00 PM, Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2005 S Columbia Pl., Decatur, GA 30032. Public Visitation and viewing will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12-8 PM at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia. She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband Kenneth Roberts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.

