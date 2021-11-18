ROBERTS, Paula Ann



Paula A. Roberts, age 83, died peacefully at her home in Fort Myers, FL after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Paula was the daughter of Paul and Frances Nadell and was born in Boston, MA on February 19, 1938.



Paula is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lewis F. Roberts Jr; her two sons Jeffrey P. Roberts, and Gregory L. Roberts and his wife, Erin Roberts of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by her brother and his wife Peter and Connie Nadell of Naples, FL and her niece and husband Holly and Bobby Williams of Ava Maria, FL, and her nephew George Stork and his wife, Laurie Stork of Tallahassee, FL and her nephew, Rick Roberts and his wife, Janet Roberts of Tampa, FL.



Paula was a graduate of Belmont High School in Belmont, MA (class of 1955). She and her family moved to Sarasota, FL in 1956. Paula was employed as a department manager at Maas Brothers in Sarasota, FL where she met her future husband, Lew Roberts. They shared 61 wonderful years together. Through the years, Paula and Lew resided in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Manhattan, NY and finally enjoyed 25 years of retirement in Roswell, GA before finally settling in Fort Myers, FL.



Paula was known for her love and loyalty to friends and family and she was always interested in what was going on in their lives. Paula enjoyed her home and enjoyed hosting dinner for the holidays and with family and friends. Paula enjoyed decorating and gardening and had wonderful taste. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed good food, wine and music (Mozart in the morning and Jazz piano trios in the evening). Paula was an avid reader and enjoyed her book club while in Roswell, GA. Paula had a great sense of humor and was known to impart her wisdom and advice whether solicited or not! She would always give it to you straight, no "sugar coating". She may have been small in stature (4'11") but she had a big personality.



John 11:25-26 Jesus told her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never die."



A small memorial gathering has been planned for family. Those wishing to honor her life may make donations to:



Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation,



PO Box 23827 Tampa, FL 33623-3827

