Roberts, Owen

ROBERTS, III, Owen Mortimer "Cuppy"



Owen Mortimer Roberts III passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the age of 80. A native Athenian, he was affectionately known as Cuppy to his family and friends. He was born on July 22, 1943 to Jane McClelland Roberts and Owen Mortimer Roberts, Jr.



Mr. Roberts attended Barrow Elementary, Athens High through 10th grade and graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia in 1962. He attended the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. The brotherly bond with his prep school chums and fraternity brothers stayed prevalent throughout his life.



Cuppy was a member of Athens City Club (Crestman, Crestman) and a lifetime member of Emmanuel Church, Episcopal, where he served as an acolyte and usher.



He joined his father and grandfather's business, Roberts Electric Company, in 1966. In 1975, he established Roberts Development Company to venture into the real estate and development business. He specialized in historic renovation, housing and condo development and remodeling in the Athens area. The latter part of his career, he and his wife combined talents of interior design and renovating homes in Athens, Georgia, Atlantic Beach, Florida and Highlands, North Carolina.



The facts of his life do not describe Cuppy, who was a one of a kind character and beloved by all who knew him. His wit, charm, humble and kind nature are what will be remembered along with his mischievous ways and ability to bring laughter and joy to any situation.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 and a half years, Suzanna Askew (Tudy) Roberts. Since her passing almost five years ago, he spent much of his time in Highlands counting the days until he would be reunited with her, which occurred on the date of her 79th birthday.



He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Jane Roberts; son, Owen Mortimer (Shooter) Roberts IV (Hart); and daughter, Mary Lamont Roberts. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Owen Mortimer Roberts V, Mary Palmer Roberts and Julia Mims (Mimsie) Roberts, Anna Elizabeth Bell, Thomas Petr Isakovich, Robert Ilya Isakovich; and one great-grandchild, Leda Carter Levert. He leaves behind two sisters, Jane Roberts (Candy) Killebrew, Elizabeth Roberts (Mimsie) Lanier (Reese); and two brothers-in-law, Anthony B. (Tony) Askew (Peg), Hulett H. (Bucky) Askew (Cathy); many nieces and nephews and countless friends.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Oconee Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Athens Y Camp, P.O. Box 8, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573 or Emmanuel Church, Episcopal, 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



