ROBERTS, Mildred
Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 11, 2023. Funeral Service, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
