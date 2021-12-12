ajc logo
Roberts, Louise

Obituaries
ROBERTS, Louise C.

Louise Clifford Roberts, known by those closest to her as "Weezie", transitioned to her heavenly home on December 7th at the age of 84. Viewing for Ms. Roberts will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, 11am - 7pm at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc., 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11 A.M at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Cards and/or flowers may be sent to the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

