Roberts, Jeanette

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBERTS, Jeanette "Jan"

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jan Roberts, 84 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Mother's Day. Jan was born December 7, 1938, in Meadville, PA, to Italian immigrants, Mattio and Vincenza (Verdino) Zuzolo. She was preceded in death by brothers, Matthew and Michael Zuzolo; sisters, Elvera (Zuzolo) Lotito, and Carmella Rossi. A graduate of Meadville High School and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Erie, PA, she worked for 33 years as a Registered Nurse. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jack Roberts; her three children, Julie Ann Roberts, Senoia, GA, Jeffrey John Roberts, Roswell, GA, James Matthew Roberts (Melissa), Oak Ridge, NC; and grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Sarah, Lydia, Jack, Sophia, and Charlotte. Jan received many accolades for her devoted service at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA, and Ridgeview Institute, Smyrna, GA. She was a happy, energetic person, who enjoyed hosting parties, travel, and spending time with her family. Special thanks to the team at A.G. Rhodes, Cobb for their exceptional loving care. Funeral Services will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, Marietta, GA 30062, 11:00 AM, June 2, 2023.

