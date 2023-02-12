X
Roberts, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROBERTS, James Edwards

James Edward "Ed" Roberts, age 74, of Canton, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Ed was born on March 15, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, and was the son of the late Paul and Lou Roberts. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, Donna Neal Chappell Roberts.

Ed retired from AT&T and was a proud Vietnam Veteran, master gardener, and avid woodworker. His favorite pastime though was spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and "Goo" to his family and a great friend to many.

Ed is survived by his son, James Edward Roberts Jr. and wife, Jodi; daughter, Angie Studstill and husband, Travis; four grandchildren, Alyssa Gilbride, Kaelyn and Morgan Roberts, and Trevor Studstill; sisters, Paula Rauschenberg and Susan Kennedy; and many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ed's honor to Wreaths Across America: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/174996




