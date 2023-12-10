ROBERTS, Diane



On December 7, 2023, Diane Smith Roberts passed peacefully from the earthly shackles of dementia into peaceful tranquility at her home in Pine Lake, GA, at age 81. A jogger in earlier years, she loved the lake and trails. She is survived by her loving caregiver; her son, Tom (Cynthia); daughter, Judy; sister, Jaynie; brothers, Glen, Billy, Donald, Douglas and their wives; grandsons, Danny and Tom, Jr.; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her mother and father; her former husband, Thomas A. Roberts; and her brother, David. She grew up in FL, later residing in her home in Miami Springs, and later in Murphy, NC, Stone Mt., GA and finally Pine Lake. Diane was proud of her time and efforts as a mother, encouraging her son as an eagle scout and encouraging their education and future endeavors. Diane enjoyed her time as a Flight Attendant with Eastern Air Lines during which time she traveled to India as a volunteer in a relief effort. She also enjoyed her time as a real estate agent and property owner-manager. She especially enjoyed working with paint designs on her properties. Diane was known to her many friends and family as fearlessly independent, industrious and always available to help a friend or rescue an animal. In her pre-dementia years, she often declared her wish to be cremated and her ashes scattered in the ocean. Her will be done.



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