Roberts, David

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

In Loving Memory of David William Roberts Sr. April 29, 1936 - September 23, 2018 It has been two years since you left us. We don't think we're apart Every time we think of you You're right here in our hearts. Remembering you today with love Your wife, Willie Pearl and family

