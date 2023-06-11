ROBERTS, Carolyn Meadow



Carolyn Meadow Roberts, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home in Cape Canaveral, Florida. She was born Mary Carolyn Meadow on December 20, 1921, in Comer, Georgia, the daughter of Claude Hampton Meadow, Sr. and Willie Maye Tolbert.



Mary Carolyn graduated from Albany High School, Albany, Georgia, and attended The Women's College of Georgia in Milledgeville. She received her business degree from Draughon's Business College in Atlanta, and worked subsequently for Georgia Power Company, a business secretarial pool for attorneys and doctors in Atlanta, and the Quartermaster Office at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. During World War II, Carolyn volunteered as a Gray Lady with the American Red Cross at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, providing non-medical services to patients and their families. She met her future husband, Erastus Winn Roberts, while they were both in second grade in Monroe, Georgia. They were married in Atlanta in 1945, after Winn returned from serving in combat with the 1st Marine Division, U.S. Marine Corps, in the Pacific Theater of Operations (Guadalcanal and Cape Gloucester). As Winn continued his career as a military officer, Carolyn traveled with him, supporting him and the family at bases in California, New Jersey, Georgia, France and Ethiopia. Carolyn was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader in Georgia, California, New Jersey and Ethiopia, and a Cub Scout Den Mother in Ethiopia. Beyond volunteering for the community, her hobbies included cooking, sewing, coin collection, and genealogy. Later in life, in Augusta, Georgia, Carolyn worked part-time with the U.S. Census, and enjoyed volunteering at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She spent her final years living in her beachfront home in Cape Canaveral, next door to her daughter, Shannon, who managed her care. In Florida, she enjoyed walking the beach, collecting seashells, watching sun and moon rises over the ocean, viewing space launches from Kennedy Space Center and cruise ships coming in and out of Port Canaveral, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Carolyn's family was her pride and joy. She tried to spend as much time as she could with her loved ones, although they were often scattered about the globe. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Shannon Roberts, Cape Canaveral, FL; son, Eric Winn Roberts, Fripp Island, SC; granddaughter, Caitlin Payne Roberts, Anacortes, WA; and grandson, Kyle Donald Roberts, Oyster Bay, NY. Nieces and nephews include, Martha Meadow Burton, Bryan, TX, Charles Joe Meadow, Jr., Parker, CO, Anita Davis Turner, Fort Myers Beach, FL, Clayton Jay Davis, Jr., Hudson, OH, William Hallmark Davis, Waco, TX, Michael Hal "Harris" Roberts, Palangka Raya, Indonesia, Reginald Hutchins Hodgson, Jr., Cumming, GA, and Patrick Shannon Hodgson, Statham, GA. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Erastus Winn Roberts; parents, Claude Hampton Meadow, Sr. and Willie Maye Tolbert; brothers, Claude Hampton Meadow, Jr. and Charles Joe Meadow, Sr.; and nephews, Claude Hampton "Chip" Meadow III, Kennon Hal Roberts, and Robert Douglas Hodgson. Donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3185 Wheeler Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909, Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org, or a charity of choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com