ROBERTS, Carlyle Jones, Ph.D



Carlyle J. ("Lyle") Roberts of Orchard Park, NY, and Daufuskie Island, SC, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness.



Lyle grew up in Jenkintown, PA, and met the love of his life, the former Sally Bingham, while life guarding summers at the Jersey shore. They were married, had four children, and together they explored the world and remained devoted partners for 72 years.



Lyle was a renowned nuclear engineer and his scholarship pioneered the discipline of Health Physics. He earned a B.S. in Physics from Lehigh University and his Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of Rochester. The knowledge and technologies he advanced kept millions of people safe as humanity harnessed the power of the atom. In 1954 he took a position at the Curtiss-Wright Corporation exploring the feasibility of nuclear-powered aircraft.



In 1958, Lyle joined the faculty of the Georgia Institute of Technology, eventually directing its School of Nuclear Engineering. In a reminiscence published by what is now Georgia Tech's Nuclear & Radiological Engineering & Medical Physics program, one of Lyle's Ph.D. students remembered his mentorship: He "made all the students feel welcome as well as encouraging us to do our very best. [H]e was a great teacher and led the school by example." Never one to waste words, Lyle made an impact by his conduct and his character.



In 1971, Lyle moved with his family to Vienna, Austria to lead the Training Division of the International Atomic Energy Commission. Then in 1976 he took a leading research position at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago – renowned as a place "where talented researchers work together to answer the biggest questions facing humanity."



Returning to private industry in 1983, Lyle joined Dames & Moore and relocated to the Buffalo area. His work included remediating contamination at West Valley and he later led the firm's Buffalo office. He was a charter member of the American Nuclear Society and the American Board of Health Physics.



Lyle loved his family, boating, tennis, and skiing. Everyone appreciated his dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his wife, his four children, Carolyn Linsey of Fairfield, CT, Thomas Roberts (Kathy) of Marietta, GA, Barbara Goho (Curt) of Cynthiana, KY, and Martha Haddon (Pat) of Alpharetta, GA; his 11 grandchildren Patrick, Katherine, Leigh, Sarah, Grey, Chase, Anne, Peter, Jeffrey, Allie, and Elizabeth; 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.



In accordance with Lyle's wishes, services were held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to express sympathy are requested to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice.

